Sports today revolves around a vibrant sports ecosystem built around events: Odisha Principal secretary

New Delhi : Today sports is not only about inculcating sporting culture but also about having a well vibrant sports ecosystem built around events, build around specific events of sports and games stated Shri, Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha at a virtual event organized by apex trade association, the Associated Chamber of Industry and Commerce (ASSOCHAM).

Speaking at the event, Shri Sharma stated that the focus of the government of Odisha on sports is on a much wider perspective than looking at it only from organizing hockey events, organizing football events, or organizing high-performance academics. “It is much deeper and wider than that. It contains a long-term vision of the Government of Odisha in developing the sporting industry in Odisha,” he said.

He explained that Odisha is known for so many things, but what is not known is that Odisha has a deeply ingrained sporting culture in its tribal areas, its forest areas and it is spread throughout 30 districts of Odisha.

“Wherever you go, you will find sporting events happening throughout the year. You will find youth clubs, you will find sporting clubs organized around some sports or some group of sports. Wherever you are in Odisha, so Odisha has a deeply ingrained sporting culture.”

Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Odisha State Council said, Odisha is among the lead states that has a well-developed social, physical, and industrial infrastructure, with continuous ongoing effort by government to further strengthen infrastructural needs and wants.

From a journey of hosting events like cricket in stadiums for amusement today the Stadium infrastructure boast of architectural marvel and world class facilities. Odisha government has substantially increased its funding towards sports. From allocation of Rupees 100 crore as annual budget for 2016-17, there has been substantial increase. This year (2021-22), Rs 400 crore has been allocated to the sector, stated Mr. Agarwal.

Mr. Ritesh Mahindrakar, Founder & Managing Director, Into Wellness Private Limited highlighted that Odisha is showing the path to create a strong sporting culture and to establish India’s place in the world of sports. Under the leadership of visionary Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has turned into the biggest sporting hub in our country. Odisha has the potential to be the Gold mine for creating World Class Sport performers. Fitness Equipment Industry, Sports federations, Sports Marketing agencies & Corporate houses are all standing firmly behind this marvelous effort by Odisha government.

With India winning a medal after 41 years in Men’s hockey and laudable performance of women’s hockey team in the recent Olympics, the state of Odisha has clearly showed that sport, if given the right environment to thrive, can produce results. If more states follow the example of Odisha and Show the same level of commitment & invest in creating world class sporting infrastructure then India with its 135 crore people, it shouldn’t be challenging to find champions in every conceivable sport, said Mr. Mahindrakar.

Mr Rajesh Rai, Managing Director, Jerai Fitness said that Our country has a massive opportunity in the field of sports, Orrisa government is supporting the sportspersons of the state by providing the best facilities for them. The standard, quality of the stadiums and grounds are the best in the country. The state has products many international players like Dutee Chand, Padmini Rout, who bought Laurels for India. Mr Mukul Verma , expert in manufacturing and exports of Sports Goods shared certain key factors for industry to consider Odisha as destination. Mrs Perminder Kaur Director ASSOCHAM said the key learning of the session shall be taken up forward in term of more specific discussion to support industry and strengthening the eco system.