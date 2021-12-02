Public service, welfare of the people and upliftment of the country are paramount says, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that public service is our promise, welfare of the people and upliftment of the country is paramount for us. New schools are being opened in Madhya Pradesh to provide good education, so that children will get better and modern education. Devaranya Yojana has been made in Madhya Pradesh for Ayurvedic medicines. I have resolved to plant a tree every day to protect the environment. It is included in my daily routine. Even today I had the privilege of planting saplings in the premises of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was addressing a series of lectures organised on the Golden Jubilee year of Acharya Shri Ram Sharma ji organised at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Shantikunj, Haridwar today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I am always worried about daughters. I adopted daughters, brought them up and got them married. When I became the Chief Minister, Ladli Laxmi Yojana was started. Today, I am happy that there have been 41 lakh ladlis in Madhya Pradesh. The happy results of this scheme are that there has been equality in the sex ratio of sons and daughters in Madhya Pradesh. Daughters are no longer a burden but a blessing. Along with this, a new Anand Department has been created in Madhya Pradesh. A big institute of Advaita Vedanta will be built in Omkareshwar.

Chief Minister Chouhan, in his address on the topic of life philosophy of Param Pujya Guru Dev in the university campus, said that how can I be a guest in the Guru’s house. I am a member of this vast family. Whatever good I am able to do, I am able to do it by the grace of Pujya Gurudev. When the Sun of civilization had not risen in the western countries, then the hymns of the Vedas were being composed here. We are citizens of such ancient and great nation as there were universities like Takshila and Nalanda. I am proud to say that this is the land where it was said “Ekam Sad Vipra Bahudha Vadanti”. We have never imposed our ideology. We come from that eternal tradition where thousands of years ago it was said “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The whole world is a family). This land talks about world welfare. Salutations to this land, salutations to the sages here.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Gurudev was a freedom fighter, revolutionary, social reformer, scholar and intellectual, he went to jail several times during the freedom struggle. Gurudev wanted that the nation should be rebuilt after independence. When the people are fine, then the country will be built. Gurudev started the process of individual formation in the form of Gayatri Parivar. Today in the form of a huge banyan tree, it is playing its important role in the new building of the country along with the preservation of Indian culture and tradition. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that fortunately in my childhood, I got an opportunity to read Akhand Jyoti, a book written by Guru Dev. Every word in this book felt like a mantra to me.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I had never thought that I would work in the field of politics, but also knew that if I have rights, I will be able to provide more service. When I started the march against injustice, there were two people, when the journey was over, seven and a half thousand people gathered with me. Always kept in mind the inspiration of Gurudev and the values ​​received from him. Every moment of life has to be used to change the lives of people.

In the programme, in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, “Degree Hai Pana-To Panch Vriksha Hai Lagana” campaign was launched at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released ‘Rural Entrepreneurship Management Book’ and Chhattisgarhi translation of Pragya Purana – Parivar Khand. Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Dr. Chinmay Pandya presented Gangajali and a memento Ma Gayatri to Chief Minister Chouhan. Chief Minister Chouhan also visited Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, Haridwar, which is continuously lit since 1926.