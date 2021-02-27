TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. launches new Value Added Services for Odisha customers as a part of its DSM initiatives

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has set a new benchmark in operational excellence today by launching Value Added Services as a part of its Demand Side Management (DSM) initiatives for its customers in Odisha. Under this, TPCODL will offer customers an opportunity to purchase energy-efficient appliances such as Air Conditioners, Motors at a discount along with extended warranty and doorstep delivery. Additionally, TPCODL will also offer subsidized price for installing Rooftop Solar to its consumers in Residential/Group Housing Society/Residential Welfare Association category under RTS Phase – II policy of MNRE.

Today, the company, is recognised as a torchbearer for its consumers by proactively conceptualizing and promoting various Demand Side Management (DSM) programs which benefit them substantially. It has been an integral part of the services offering of Tata Power for end-user energy management. The main objective behind this is to optimise the utilisation of services provided by proactively engaging in Demand Side Management (DSM) initiatives.

Above programme was inaugurated by Mr. Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy along with Mr. M Shenbagam, CEO- TPCODL and Senor Officers from the Company. Mr. Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that “Energy efficiency electrical goods are need of the hour to save energy and reduce pollution. He appreciated the effort of TPCODL for promoting such a noble initiative “Demand Side Management” which is highly essential to reduce carbon emission and reduction of GHGs.”

“As a responsible corporate, Tata Power is committed to judicial and optimum use of all resources, including energy, which is an integral part of all our services and operations. Tata Power’s commitment towards sustainability also includes demand side management. We are glad to launch various value added services for our Odisha customers which will also help customers to not only save on their electricity bill but also conserve energy. We are confident that it will turn our customers into equal partners in achieving our energy conservation goal,” said Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.