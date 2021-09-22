TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd dedicates its second Customer Care Centre (CCC) for Cuttack City

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated a new Customer Care Centre (CCC) at CDD – 1 Electrical Division Office, Ranihat, Cuttack today dedicating this second Customer Care Centre to the customers of Cuttack.

The CCC was inaugurated by Shri. Bhabani Shankar Chayani, OAS (SAG) Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack District in the presence of TPCODL’s Senior Management and employees.

With an aim to ensure enhanced customer experience like its other CCC, it will be managed by a highly trained team of officials offering an array of customer services ranging from providing instant response to customers billing to payment related queries / complaints. Customers can register request for new power supply applications, monthly bill payments, name / address Change etc. and other customer related services.

“People can get solutions to their grievances themselves or with the help of customer care executive. The token system has also been introduced to maintain social distancing along with Self-help system at the customer care center. I hope the team at the TPCODL customer service center team and their employees will provide the best service to the people in Cuttack with the help of digital systems”. Said, Shri. Bhabani Shankar Chayani, OAS (SAG) Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack District.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our 2nd CCC in Cuttack. Our aim is to strengthen and excel in providing enhanced customer services to residents of Cuttack. Our focus is to increase the network of CCCs and ensure that we provide an easy access to a gamut of services and innovative solutions, under one umbrella.”