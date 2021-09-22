DRI seizes 3004 kg of Heroin at Mundra – arrest of eight persons

New Delhi : In its continued crackdown on smuggling of Heroin into India,Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two containers on 13.09.2021 for examination that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandhar, Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran. The containers were declared to contain Semi-processed Talc Stones. Detailed examination of the containers led to the seizure of 2988 kgs of heroin from the two containers on 17.09.2021 and 19.09.21 .

The heroin was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. The heroin was placed in the lower layers of the bags. The heroin was then topped with Talc stones to avoid detection. Resultantly, the heroin had to be painstakingly separated from the Talc Stones.

Immediate follow-up operations were carried out in New Delhi, Noida (UP), Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1 kgs of heroin from a Godown in Delhi, 10.2 kgs powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kgs of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida.

A total of eight (8) persons including four (4) Afghan nationals, one (1) Uzbek National and three (3) Indian nationals have been arrested in the case so far. Thearrested Indian Nationals include the holder of the Import Export Code (IEC), which was used to import the consignment. He was arrested from Chennai. Investigations are in progress.