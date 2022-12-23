TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited observes Energy Conservation Week – ‘conserve energy to ensure a better future for the coming generations’

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government, observed Energy Conservation Week from 14th to 20th December 2022 with an objective to enhance awareness among employees, vendors and customers about global warming, climate change, the need to save energy sources and promote the ways to do it.

Awareness sessions were conducted on energy conservation at Vocational Training Centre at Naraj in Cuttack. As part of the company’s flagship Club Enerji initiative, an awareness module on Tata Power Club energy, sessions on Conservation of energy, Curving wastage, importance of cleanliness, protection of environment were conducted at various schools in Angul Division including Hingula High School, Brahmanbil High School, Patitapaban Higher School, Basudevpur High School and Panchayati Raj School Kuteswar etc. Nearly 360 students participated in the interactive sessions.

Club Enerji initiative aims at promoting resource conservation clubs among the school students for creation of awareness on sustainable energy conservation.

For the consumers in rural areas, 45 “Gaon Chala camps” were organised to promote awareness on energy conservation. Over 1650 consumers participated in the camps. Customer awareness camps were also organised at customer care centres where more than 1500 people proactively participated. An online quiz competition was also organised for the consumers.

As part of the celebration of Energy Conservation Week, TPCODL also conducted ‘Best Practice Implemented’ & ‘Challenge’ competitions on Energy Conservation. The competitions involved identification of best practice that can create an impact at customer end or within organisation such as reduction of own building energy consumption, replacement of old high energy consuming devices with BEE start rating devices, minimum use of high powered electrical appliances, etc. The ‘Challenge’ competition involved innovative ways for enabling less energy consumption with highest outcome in offices/home/ outside space.

Speaking on importance of energy conservation, Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL, said, “Natural resources can no longer be taken for granted. While we are gradually migrating to clean and green energy, it is also of utmost importance that we conserve energy to ensure a better future for the coming generations. Students should be the flag bearers of this movement. We are creating the same through our Club Enerji programme.”