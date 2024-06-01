Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sells 25,273 units in May 2024, Records 24% Growth

Bangalore : Underpinning its robust and steady performance, TKM reported monthly growth by registering sales of 25,273 units in the month of May’2024. This represents a Year-on-Year growth of 24% compared to May 2023, when the company sold 20,410 units. In the month of May, domestic sales reached 23,959 units, complemented by an additional 1,314 units exported. The company also posted a growth of 23% over the month of April’ 2024, which saw sales of 20,494 units.

Furthermore, this achievement also marks a notable 48% surge in the first five months of CY 2024, with total sales reaching 1,22,776 units, up from 82,763 units in the same period during the previous year.

Sales Performance:

Timeframe May – 2024 May – 2023 Growth Y-o-Y 25,273 20,410 24%

Timeframe January – May ‘24 January – May ‘23 Growth CY 1,22,776 82,763 48%

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We continue to post double digit growth in the month of May’ 2024 by reporting 24% growth as compared to the previous year. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering a diverse array of products and services. We will continue to energize our customer-centricity by enhancing touchpoints and curating innovative value-added services aimed at creating delightful ownership experiences.

The newest addition to our robust SUV lineup, the All-New Urban Cruiser Taisor, reaffirms TKM’s commitment to meeting the dynamic demands of the market. We are extremely thrilled to announce that the wholesales and deliveries for the Taisor have commenced. The feedback from the customer have been overwhelming with demand coming from all parts of the country. Intended to uphold the rich Toyota SUV legacy, the All-New Urban Cruiser Taisor embodies a fusion of style, high performance, fuel economy, and a striking exterior design. It is available in three engine options 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. Additionally, the Taisor is backed by renowned Toyota’s value-added services, specially designed with Indian customers in mind. I take this opportunity to invite our valued customers to visit our showroom and experience the All-New Urban Cruiser Taisor.



Furthermore, the sustained enthusiasm shown by customers towards all our products and services underscores the success of our product strategy and our deep market connection. Our diversified portfolio consisting of multi pathway powertrains and designed to deliver enhanced value is at the forefront of our growth. Leading this charge are models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, and LC300. Additionally, the strong sales of the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Vellfire, and Rumion have significantly contributed to our upward trajectory.”