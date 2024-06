New Delhi: After the INDIA alliance leaders meet, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “… INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats.” INDIA alliance leaders meet in Delhi. They have decided that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television today evening. On INDIA alliance, Congress President Malliakarjun Kharge says, “We are united, and we will remain united. Don’t try to divide us.”