Orissa Diary - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
New Delhi: 7-phase Lok Sabha elections conclude; Counting of votes on June 4.
Prev Post
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sells 25,273 units in May 2024, Records 24% Growth
Next Post
Vistara Enhances In-Flight Dining Menu With Regional Delicacies
INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats says Congress National President…
INDIA alliance decided that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll…
49.77% Voter Turnout In Odisha Till 3PM
INDIA alliance meeting underway at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ