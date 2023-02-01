Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers Wholesales of 12,835 units in January 2023, Grows by 175%

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that its wholesales stood at 12,835 units for the month of January 2023 thus recording a significant increase of 175% over the same month last year. The company had sold 7328 units in January 2022. Furthermore, the sales achieved in the current month also marked a growth of 23% over the preceding period of December 2022 where the company sold 10,421 units. In the month of January 2023, TKM announced opening of bookings for the popular Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Additionally, the prices of the CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder were also announced.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing – TKM, said, “Calendar Year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the New Year with much excitement and optimism. Even with a month-on-month strong growth of 175%, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum in this year. We at TKM, are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers. Dispatches of our very popular model – the Innova Hycross have commenced and we are making strong efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for this product in India. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand from our customers. Riding on the enhanced customer demand are our flagship models – Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Vellfire, as they continue to garner good orders. High on its style quotient, the Glanza also continues to entice the potential buyers.”

The month of January also marked Toyota’s mega participation at Auto Expo 2023. The company’s presence at the event reflected its commitment to India and its pursuit to excel in customer experience through sustainable offerings, in the mass electrification space as well as alternate fuel technology, thus contributing to the company’s ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.