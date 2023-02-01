Mumbai International Airport awarded ‘Best Airport Terminal Enhancement Project of the Year’

Mumbai: In cognizance to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) resilient efforts in blending leisure and luxury, the airport has been awarded for the Refurbishment of General Aviation Terminal (GA-Terminal) by the prestigious Construction Times Awards. The coveted award commemorates the outstanding revamped infrastructure and was presented under the ‘Best Airport Terminal Enhancement Project of the Year’ category.

CSMIA started catering to the passengers with the renovated General Aviation terminal facility from November 1, 2022. A terminal exclusively meant for private jets, saw tremendous rise in passenger movement in CY2022 and during the COVID-19 era. Welcoming passengers with luxurious interiors with enhanced light and space, the new Terminal can accommodate more than 50 passengers per hour. The terminal features expansive lounges with butler service, a curated menu of super-food lite bites, a stylish bar, and a global cuisine buffet, all adding to a Luxurious Travel Experience for its passengers. CSMIA continues to mesmerize the travellers with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, technologies and services; the airport since the inception has been conferred with numerous awards and accolades in the infrastructure sector and still continues to do so.

A CSMIA spokesperson commented on the victory, saying, “Recognition by Construction Times augments CSMIA’s effort in creating stellar spaces that not just serves the purpose, but also acts as an example in this pool of exemplary infrastructures. It’s fascinating to have a Terminal that symbolizes our alliance’s dedication to an enhanced and better equipped passage for all.”

Spread over 753.26sq. meters, the terminal has been built with an aim to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport. Guests can reserve the meeting and conference room facilities with state-of-the-art audio and video aids in advance. It has an efficient processing area with Customs and Immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands. Passengers can also access Wi-Fi enabled services and IT system integrated processes that will efficiently move them through all interaction points. Moreover, passengers can avail of a dedicated porter service, check in and hand baggage processing with a minimum waiting period. Additionally, travellers with disabilities and limited mobility may utilise the terminal in its entirety.

CSMIA continues to offer an assortment of world-class services to its passengers, and it was the first in the country to provide a dedicated terminal for private charters. With the GA Terminal and the newly developed General Aviation Aircraft Parking stands being co-located, passengers will find it more convenient to travel to and from the aircraft for boarding or de-boarding in no time.