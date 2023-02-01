Honda Cars India registers 7,821 units of domestic sales in January 2023

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,821 units in January 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,434 units in Jan’23.

Sharing thoughts on the Jan’23 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Jan’23 volumes were in line with our expectations, as we are focusing on seamless transition of our line-up to the upcoming new emission norms under RDE regime. We are optimistic about our performance in 2023, fuelled by strong customer demand in the automotive sector.”

The company had registered 10,427 units in domestic sales and exported 1,722 units in January’ 22.

About Honda Cars India Ltd.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda’s passenger car models and technologies, to Indian customers. HCIL’s corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan.

The company’s product range includes Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda City and the recently launched Honda City e: HEV catering to the diverse needs of its discerning buyers across different

segments. Honda’s models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, safety, and fuel efficiency. The company has a strong sales and distribution network spread across the country.

Besides the new car business, Honda offers a one-stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. The Honda Certified Pre-owned cars come with an assurance of quality and peace of mind that caters to the diverse and burgeoning needs of pre-owned car buyers across the country.