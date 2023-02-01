MCL sets a record in coal dispatch during January

Sambalpur : Continuing with its record-breaking spree, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has registered the highest ever despatch of 17.4 million tone (MT) coal to consumers in a month of January 2023.

During the last month, the company also registered a record increase in despatch via road to 5.85 MT while merry-go-round facilitated the highest ever monthly despatch of 1.17 MT during the last month.

MCL produced more than 19MT coal during January 2023, registering a growth of 16.6 % for current fiscal to 156.7 MT as against 2021-22 while despatch grew at 10 % to 160.7 MT.

The company has set a new record of 6.07 lakh tone despatch in a day to consumers on Tuesday.

Putting a strong foot forward, MCL has recorded overburden removal (OBR) of 27.1 Million Cubic Meters (MCuM) during the month of January 2023.