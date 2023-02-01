Pankaj Kumar Sharma takes over as Director (Production) of NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Shri Pankaj Kumar Sharma, has taken over as the Director (Production) of the Navratna CPSE, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) with effect from 1st February 2023. Prior to the new assignment, Shri Sharma was serving in NMDC as Chief General Manager at Global Exploration Centre, Raipur and was also shouldering the responsibility as CEO of the JV Company NMDC-CMDC Ltd. and CEO of Bastar Railway Pvt. Ltd., Raipur.

Shri Sharma, a graduate in Electronics Engineering from IIT, BHU began his career in NMDC as Executive Trainee in 1992. He has a varied and rich experience of working in all facets of open cast Mining industry. During his association of more than 30 years with NMDC, the Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel, Govt of India, he has successfully completed challenging assignments in different key positions

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO congratulated Shri Sharma on his assuming the position as Director (Production) and expressed the hope that with his joining, the Board of NALCO will be further strengthened.