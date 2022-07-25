Tourism Ministry has formulated National Strategy for Adventure Tourism to promote India as a preferred adventure tourism destination globally: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism has recognised Adventure Tourism as a Niche Tourism Product, which inter alia includes Water Sports activities, to promote India as a 365 days destination and attract tourist with specific interest.

To position India as a preferred destination for adventure tourism globally, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Adventure Tourism. Following strategic pillars have been identified in the strategy document for development of adventure tourism:

(i). State assessment, ranking and strategy

(ii). Skills, capacity building and certification

(iii). Marketing and promotion

(iv). Strengthening adventure tourism safety management framework

(v). National and State-level rescue and communication grid

(vi). Destination and Product Development

(vii). Governance and Institutional Framework

A National Board for Adventure Tourism has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of Secretary (Tourism), comprising of representatives from identified Central Ministries/ organizations, State Governments/UT Administrations and Industry Stakeholders, with the objective of operationalization and implementation of the strategy to promote and develop adventure tourism in the Country covering:

(i) Detailed action plan and formulation of dedicated scheme

(ii) Certification Scheme

(iii) Safety guidelines

(iv) Capacity building, replication of national and global best practices

(v) Assessment of state policies and ranking

(vi) Marketing and promotion

(vii) Destination and product development

(viii) Private sector participation

(ix) Specific strategies for adventure tourism

(x) Any other measures for growth of adventure tourism in the country.

Apart from the above, Ministry of Tourism, through National Institute for Water Sports (NIWS), Goa, provides training to water sports operators through various skill developing courses and certify the trainees.

In addition, Coastal Circuit was identified as one of the thematic circuits under the Scheme of Swadesh Darshan for providing financial assistance to States/UT Administrations for infrastructure development. The details of projects sanctioned in different States under Coastal Circuit theme of the scheme are given below:

(Amount in Crore)

S. No. Name of State Year of sanction Project Name Amount Sanctioned Amount Released Andhra Pradesh (2014-15) Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally 67.84 67.84 Andhra Pradesh (2015-16) Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham – Iskapalli 49.55 47.76 Puducherry (2015-16) Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet – Puducherry – Yanam 58.44 61.82 West Bengal (2015-16) Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island 67.99 68.31 Maharashtra (2015-16) Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav 19.06 18.11 Goa (2016-17) Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail 97.65 92.76 Odisha (2016-17) Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara 70.82 63.56 Andaman & Nicobar Islands (2016-17) Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair 27.57 20.89 Tamil Nadu (2016-17) Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari) 73.13 69.48 Goa (2017-18) Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim 99.35 94.38 Total 631.4 604.91

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

*******