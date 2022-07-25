National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism focuses to develop India as brand for wellness destination: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Recognising medical value travel and wellness tourism as important sectors having the potential of accelerating the country’s development, Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps to promote India as a Medical and Wellness tourism destination.

In order to create a robust framework and synergy amongst the Central Government Ministries, State Governments and Private Sector for promoting India as a Medical and Wellness Tourism destination, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism. The strategy document focuses on the following key pillars:

(a) Develop a brand for India as a wellness destination

(b) Strengthen the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism

(c) Enable digitalization by setting up Online Medical Value Travel (MVT) Portal

(d) Enhancement of accessibility for Medical Value Travel

(e) Promoting Wellness Tourism

(f) Governance and Institutional Framework

In order to provide dedicated institutional framework to take forward the cause of promotion of Medical Tourism, Ministry of Tourism has constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board with the Hon’ble Minister (Tourism) as its chairman.

As part of its on-going activities, Ministry of Tourism, releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns in important and potential markets overseas, under the ‘Incredible India’ brand-line, to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country. Digital promotions are also regularly undertaken through the Social Media accounts of the Ministry on different themes including the theme of Medical Tourism.

‘Medical Visa’ has been introduced, which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travellers coming to India for medical treatment. To promote Medical Tourism in the country, Government of India is extending e-medical visa facility to the nationals of 156 countries.

Ministry of Tourism provides financial Assistance under Market Development Assistance Scheme to Medical Tourism Service Providers accredited by NABH for participation in Medical/ Tourism Fairs, Medical Conferences, Wellness Conferences, Wellness Fairs and allied Road Shows. Financial assistance to the tune of Rs.17,70,499 have been released to the Wellness Tourist Service Providers and the Medical Tourist Service Providers under the Marketing Development Assistance Scheme during the last four financial years.

In order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the Government has announced various measures for revival of tourism sector in the country, which include medical and wellness tourism.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.