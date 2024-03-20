TOP 15 finish for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India’s Kavin Quintal in Race 2 of Round 1 of 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship

Chang International Circuit (Thailand), 18 March 2024: Starting the season on a positive and making the country proud on International soil, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin P completed round 1 of the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship with valuable points for the team.

Today, the young lad Kavin Quintal made a significant mark and finished race 2 of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC in the top 15. Starting 19th from the grid in the 10 laps race, Kavin started moving up from the first lap and remained consistent with his strong performance. Competing with the best of his skills and taking advantage of a few crashes on the track, he continued to move up and crossed the chequered line at 13th position with a total time of 19:09.553. His composure and steadiness during the race scored 3 points for the team.

Kavin’s teammate Mohsin P also demonstrated his strong skills in today’s race. Starting the race from the 21st position, Mohsin competed fiercely and gave tough competition to the international riders. He also remained consistent throughout and made no mistake to finish today’s race at 16th position with a total time of 19:30.033. Unfortunately, he gained no points for the team.

Noteworthy, in the inaugural round of 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of 5 points, including both the races.

Commenting on the finish of round 1, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“The Asia Road Racing Championship is one of the toughest races, and the results of the inaugural round display the true Honda’s racing DNA in our riders. We are delighted that our riders have laid a strong foundation during this round and poised to set new records this season. Kavin and Mohsin showcased exceptional determination, pushing their limits and securing valuable points for the team. Their confidence and resilience have brought laurels to the country. This round has provided invaluable learning experiences for our team, which we will apply in upcoming rounds to elevate our riders’ techniques and strategic prowess.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal:

“Yesterday was disappointing for me as I couldn’t make any mark, especially in the first race of the season. Today, I focused to utilize my skills and machine efficiently to score points for the team. Despite the track challenges, I stayed calm and consistent, which helped me finish in the top 15 and contribute points to the team’s kitty.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban:

“Today was a bit tough for me as I started from the 21st position. My goal was to stay steady and climb up the ranks without any errors on the track. I competed fiercely with international riders and finished the race in 16th place. I’ve identified areas where I need to adjust my strategies for better performance in the next rounds.