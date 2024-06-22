Tomato Prices Skyrocket in Odisha, Other Vegetables Become Costly

Tomato prices in Odisha have surged to Rs. 100-110 per kg, a nearly three-fold increase from last week due to low local production and dependency on states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vendors fear prices may soon reach Rs. 150 per kg. Other vegetables have also seen significant price hikes: pointy gourd at Rs. 90, ladies finger at Rs. 80, bitter gourd at Rs. 100, ridge gourd at Rs. 80, cabbage at Rs. 60, cucumber at Rs. 80, and beans at Rs. 380 per kg. The rise is primarily attributed to low supply.