Today is Lord Jagannath’s Deva Snana Purnima. The Snana Mandap Bije ritual was completed, starting at 4:30 am. The divine trinity—Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Sudarshan—bathed in 108 bowls of fragrant water. Lakhs of devotees gathered in Puri for this annual event on the full moon day of Jyeshtha.