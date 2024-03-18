Thums Up’s “Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad” campaign Takes Toofan to New Heights with Kichcha Sudeep

Thums Up, the homegrown beverage under The Coca-Cola Company is thrilled to announce its action packed Toofani campaign, “Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad” featuring the talented actor and Kannada sensation, Kichcha Sudeep. The campaign embodies the adventurous spirit and strong taste of Thums Up, igniting Toofan amongst consumers and inspiring individuals to tap into their inner strength with an indomitable spirit.

Thums Up has truly stood the test of time to emerge as one of the strongest and most loved beverages of India. The campaign retains Thums Up’s narrative of “Soft Nahin, Toofan” while introducing a new tagline, “Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad,” capturing the brand’s core proposition of strong taste along with its core value of boldly embracing the thrill of challenges.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP, the TVC has been meticulously crafted to immerse viewers into the heart of action. From the first grip of the bottle to the satisfying gulp of Thums Up, viewers are taken on an exhilarating ride that captures the brand’s youthful spirit and fast-paced, adventurous essence.

Commenting on the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Kichcha Sudeep on board with Thums Up. This campaign marks a thrilling recreation of our iconic Toofani spirit, amplified by Kichcha’s dynamic energy. The thrilling campaign embodies Thums Up’s adventurous spirit and the bold action is symbolic of the strong taste.”

“Thums Up has always been more than just a beverage; it’s a symbol of the indomitable spirit that resonates deeply with millions,” said Kichcha Sudeep. “I am thrilled to be a part of this ‘Toofani’ journey, celebrating the brand’s legacy of strength and resilience. The ‘Soft Nahin, Toofan’ campaign is a tribute to the adventurous souls who face life’s challenges head-on, with unwavering determination and courage.

Known for his magnetic screen presence and daring performances, Sudeep embodies the very essence of Thums Up’s latest ‘Soft Nahin, Toofan’ campaign. “Joining hands with Thums Up is not just an endorsement; it’s a partnership that reflects my personal ethos of pushing boundaries and living life to the fullest,” added Sudeep. “Together, we’re here to inspire a generation to rise above the ordinary, to unleash their potential, and to taste the thunder.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “The task this year was to bring alive the strong and thrilling taste of Thums Up while maintaining the brand’s original energy. So, to bring Soft Kya Jaane Toofan Ka Swaad to life, you see Kichcha Sudeep in an all new toofani avatar that showcases Thums Up in its truest form. We have taken his dynamic and adventurous persona in a unique adrenaline filled narrative. With Kichcha Sudeep being open to the wildest of ideas, we pushed the envelope to deliver there is nothing soft about the taste of Thums Up.”

Thums Up remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering refreshing and unique experiences to consumers. As the brand evolves, it remains dedicated in its mission of inspiring individuals to embrace their inner Toofan and conquer every obstacle that comes their way, fuelling their journey towards success and triumph.