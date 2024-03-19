Washington: President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today about the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including Israel’s military operations, increasing humanitarian assistance going to Gaza, and efforts to bring hostages home.

President Biden emphasized his commitment to ensuring the long-term security of Israel and affirmed that Israel has a right to go after Hamas.

At the same time, a humanitarian crisis has descended across Gaza. More innocent civilians have died in this military operation than in all previous wars in Gaza combined.

President Biden explained why he is alarmed at the prospect of Israel conducting a major military operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge.

He rejected the strawman argument that raising questions about Rafah is equivalent to raising questions about defeating Hamas.

Hamas should not be allowed a safe haven anywhere. But a major ground operation there would be a mistake. The key goals Israel wants to achieve can be done by other means.

President Biden asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to send a senior team composed of military, intelligence, and humanitarian officials to Washington to discuss an alternative approach that would target Hamas in Rafah and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground invasion.

President Biden stressed the urgent need to significantly increase the flow of lifesaving aid reaching those in need throughout Gaza, with special emphasis on the north.

Since the beginning of this conflict, the U.S. has been leading efforts to get life-saving humanitarian aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas. We are doing air drops and developing maritime operations to increase options for delivering assistance, and we continue to advocate for increasing aid in order to get assistance to those most in need.

President Biden and the Prime Minister also discussed the ongoing negotiations for an immediate ceasefire for several weeks in return for the release of hostages.

This is a top priority for President Biden, and he and his team will continue to work on this day and night, so we can bring home the hostages and increase the amount of assistance going to Gaza.