Three Youths Rescued After Vehicle Washed Away in Swollen River in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore District

Three youths, including son of a former state minister, were rescued after vehicle they were travelling in got washed away in a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

As per the information, the trio travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) tried to cross a submerged culvert, but the driver lost control due to heavy flow of water and vehicles washed away. The incident occurred on Friday night following which a search operation was carried out by local police and SDRF team.

