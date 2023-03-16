Three days Hirakud Mahotsav to be held on 17th , 18th and 19th of March in Sambalpur district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, for the first time ever Hirakud Mahotsav is being organized in Sambalpur district in collaboration with Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Department and Odisha Sangeet Drama Academy, informed @Culturedeptt.

Besides, the three day cultural fest will be held on 17th , 18th and 19th of March, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm in Jawahar Udyan, Hirakud.

While, the event will be graced by many national level classical and folk dances , creating a magical spell on everyone.