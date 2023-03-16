Savour a special delivery of ‘Zwigato’ movie releasing on 17th March, in theatres near you! Watch the trailer now!

Hyderabad : Get ready to witness the extraordinary lives of ordinary people in Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited film, Zwigato! Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the official trailer is out and it promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Follow the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.

Zwigato is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, of shared laughter, and of love that make life worth living.

Join us on this beautiful journey of life, and experience the joys and sorrows in Zwigato releasing in theatres on 17th March. Directed and written by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, the film that will touch your heart and leave you with a smile on your face!