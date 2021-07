Bhubaneswar : Amid corona scare, the three chariots rolled down on the streets of Bada Danda heading towards Gundicha temple by sevayats , on first Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot was pulled , followed with Devi Subhadra’s chariot Darpadalana and at last Lord Jagannath’s chariot Nandighosa. while, general public have been refrained from pulling the chariot in view to contain the spread of deadly virus.

