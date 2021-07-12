Madhya Pradesh CM calls on Union Defense Minister

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan requested Union Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh to set up a Defense Cluster in Jabalpur during his visit to New Delhi at his residence here today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that setting up of a defense cluster will not only increase and generate employment opportunities but also new investment opportunities will be available. With this, the country and the state will get new dimensions towards becoming self-reliant.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the defense products manufactured in four Ordinance Factories already existing in Jabalpur and one Ordnance Factory in Itarsi will also increase production more than before. There is MSME sector present in Mahakaushal area and direct and indirect employment opportunities will increase in the sector and other technical institutions. Union Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh assured all possible assistance by the Center in this regard.

