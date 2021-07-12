Madhya Pradesh CM plants Neem sapling in premises of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his New Delhi visit, planted a Neem sapling in the premises of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan this morning. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings during his stay in Delhi in continuation of his pledge to plant one sapling every day. Senior officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan were present on the occasion.



Neem is used to cure diseases like skin diseases, dental diseases, hair problems, stomach worms, malaria, tuberculosis, nose bleeding and jaundice. It is also used as a pesticide to protect grain and clothing.



It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had taken a pledge to plant a sapling every day during the program organized at Amarkantak on 19th February, 2021 on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti.

