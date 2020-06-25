Thomas Cook India identifies a new trend in Domestic Tourism

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company, has introduced Staycations, an array of mini-vacations for Indians increasingly seeking quick, stress-free getaways close to home. With stays at handpicked hotels, either within one’s city of residence or at a short drivable distance, Staycations come attractively priced starting at Rs. 2 199.00*.

According to Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Report – Future of Travel post COVID-19: 64% respondents were keen on a domestic holiday; 75% ranking health & safety as a primary concern. To ensure a perfect blend, Thomas Cook’s Staycations are designed to allow Indians to unwind at hotels in their home city or at a convenient driveable distance close to home – saving on time, additional travel expenses and without the stress of complex itinerary planning. Hotels have been carefully selected under the Company’s Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, to ensure health and safety standards. Less time spent on travelling results in more time on the actual holiday – to rest, relax and indulge in precious me-time or family fun time!

Thomas Cook India’s Staycations provide both the comfort of a home-away-from-home, along with immersive experiences, be it spa-wellness, gourmet cuisine, the refreshing outdoors or wildlife and adventure. Each Staycation has been designed with care, offering a rejuvenating holiday experience at a single location and a choice of unique accommodation: resorts, colonial mansions, heritage bungalows and more. Staycations also serve as a great option to celebrate special occasions, anniversaries or birthdays.

A range of home destinations on offer include India’s metros and Tier 2 cities like Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Udaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar as well as driveable locales like Mysore, Lonavala, Kumarakom, Pench, Goa, among others.

For more details, click here.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “Indians are demanding new ways of holidaying – ushering in a new wave of domestic tourism closer to home. Our launch of Staycations therefore, is perfectly timed as travellers seek comfort in familiar locales minus the stress of planning or long hours spent on the road. Our Staycations provide a welcome and refreshing break while allowing travellers to indulge in special experiences such as spa-wellness, gourmet cuisine, jungle safaris, adventure activities and pure holiday fun!”

He added, “In addition, our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, will ensure meticulous health and safety protocols at every stage of the customer journey, so that our customers can truly enjoy a relaxed vacation.”

*(per person on twin sharing basis)

SPECIAL EARLY BIRD OFFER (valid for bookings till Jun 30, 2020; travel till Sept 30, 2020, for land-only Short Breaks)

· Minimum booking amount of Rs. 2,000 per person

· FREE Cancellation: Cancel booking at zero charge up to 3 days prior to departure

· FREE Date Change: Reschedule your holidays at no charge

· FREE Travel Insurance

Related

comments