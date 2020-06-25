IndiGo launches flex pay to put customers at ease

New Delhi: In its bid to support our customers, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, launched Flex pay for its passengers wherein they can avail the flexible payment option. With the help of Flex pay, the passengers can now secure their bookings by paying only 10% of the total fare amount and defer their payment on an IndiGo domestic flight for a period of up to 15 days either from the date of bookings or before the date of departure.

For example, the minimum Flex Pay Payment for a DEL-BOM round trip for 4 passengers will be, 2 segments X 4Pax X INR 400 = INR 3200. Whilst making the payment of the balance amount corresponding the Booking where a Customer has exercised the Flex Pay Option, the Flex Pay Payment paid by the customer upfront will be adjusted against the total booking amount. More information is provided in the T&C link given below.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flexible option for customer, Flex Pay. We intend to extend this offer for our customers to make their travel more comfortable. Our endeavour is to deliver a hassle-free experience, from the time the customer opens our website to book a ticket until the time they reach their destination. The convenience of customers always matters for us, even in these times, whilst safety remains the biggest priority for us.”

IndiGo flights are designed to cater to travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Customers who wish to have more further details on flex pay can login on https://www.goindigo.in/flex-pay.html

