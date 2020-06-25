British Electric Bike maker GoZero Mobility Announces the launch of Anti-Pollution Face Masks under the sub-brand “ExoLife”

New Delhi: GoZero Mobility, Renowned British Electric Bike maker, today announced the launch of their first merchandise under the sub-brand ‘‘ExoLife” an Anti-Pollution Face Mask which sets a beginning for its multiple launches this year.

ExoLife Anti-Pollution masks are made with 30% soft polyester and 70% cotton. They are designed to offers wider face coverage for added protection from dust, droplets and pollutant elements and premium feel. This is a multi-purpose face mask which can be availed by any consumer. The long lasting masks provide up to 24 hours protection and are reusable till 50 wash. The masks have soft elastic loops for extra comfort.

Commenting on the recently launched ExoLife Anti-Pollution face masks, Mr. Ankit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of GoZero Mobility, said “Due to the pandemic that the world is facing today, we see there is certain change in trend and the masks are going to become a part of our regular wear. We want to provide an optimum wear to our consumers which is durable and multi-purpose. These anti dust masks are extremely breathable and easy on maintenance.”

ExoLife masks have been priced at Rs. 249 for the pack of two(2) and Rs. 349 for the pack of five(5) and will be available on leading e-commerce platforms including but not limited to Amazon and our official website. We are working on making these masks available at all GoZero stores pan India.

