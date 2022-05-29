The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, today laid the foundation stone of an Olympic-level sports complex to be built at a cost of Rs.632 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, laid the foundation stone of an Olympic-level sports complex to be constructed at a cost of Rs.632 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,today. Several dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Home Shri NishithPramanik attended the program.

On this occasion, in his address, Shri Amit Shah said that today a big dream of the youth of this area is going to come true. There are many schools in the area where there is no ground, so where will these children play. But now by fixing the day of PT in this sports complex, the children of the school, which does not have a ground, will come here to play. Thirty months from today, we will invite Prime Minister Shri NarendraModiji to inaugurate this sports complex and I assure you that I myself will monitor it and ensure that this work is completed in thirty months. Today, as an MP of this region, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of the country and the son of Gujarat, Shri NarendraModiji, that this complex would never have been built without his cooperation.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister of the country, Shri NarendraModi has given many facilities to make Ahmedabad an international name in the field of sports. He said that when Shri NarendraModi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had started an indoor sports complex in Abad (ABAD) Dairy to play a variety of sports. Apart from this, the world’s largest cricket stadium located in Ahmedabad has also been named as NarendraModi Cricket Stadium. Prime Minister Modi has given a huge space near this stadium to build Sardar Patel Sports Complex and with the construction of this sports complex, Ahmedabad will become a city where preparations for the Olympics can be done. With Sardar Patel Sports Complex, NarendraModi Stadium, Naranpura Sports Complex and three other sports complexes, our preparation of international level grounds, stadiums for all sports for the Olympics will be completed.

Shri Shah expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and the Minister of State for Sports, Shri NishithPramanik for helping the Ministry of Sports in preparing the design of this complex. He said that a Bhagirath effort has been started to divert children towards sports in the country. Earlier, Gujarat was always behind in two things – Gujarat’s quota for recruitment in the army was vacant and if there were physical games, Gujarati was nowhere to be seen. But today I can proudly say that this is not the case now. In the coming 10 years, Gujarat should come first in sports in the country, such efforts are being made by our Prime Minister Modiji and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. In the last three years, a total of Rs8,613 crore works have been completed within the Gandhinagar area. In Ghatlodiya Assembly Constituency, works worth Rs. 1984 crores, NaranpuraRs.1303 crores, VejalpurRs. 561 crores, Sabarmati Rs.634 crores, SanandRs.800 crores, Gandhinagar (North) Rs2800 crores and Kalol Works worth Rs2493 crore have been completed.

The Union Home Minister said that by the year 2024, Gandhinagar will get a place in the list of the most developed constituencies of the country. Thirty months from now, when this sports complex is completed, then the work of connecting all the schools with the sports complex has to be done by the operators and principals of the schools. This work has to be done because sports is not just a work of making body strong, but there is need to make great effortsto see sports completely in a humane manner.

He said that the creation of society and life is such that gradually the child has become away from the soil. If he will not fall, will not get hurt, will not lose, will not win, then neither he will be able to digest defeat nor will the passion to win be born. If you do not lose after winning, then the pride of winning is born. Similarly, many kinds of distortions in human nature were born due to lack of sports. India is progressing in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. India is never number zero in the medal tally of sports these days and our sportspersons are fetching gold, silver and bronze medals. Efforts are being made to ensure that our players reach the rank of one to five in the coming ten years.

The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi has done the work of making the country safe, prosperous, educated and proud in these 8 years. Tomorrow, on 30th May, three years of the oath of the second term of Shri NarendraModiji as Prime Minister will be completed and on the other hand, 8 years of Modi government will be completed. In these 8 years, Modiji has done the work of taking the country forward in the eyes of the world. On any problem, whether it is corona, making a vaccine, making decisions for the economy, discussing the environment, whether it is the Russia-Ukraine war, the discussion was never completed until the opinion of Prime Minister of India, NarendraModi, is considered. NarendraModiji has done the work of increasing the importance of India in the whole world.