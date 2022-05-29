Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated residential and non-residential complexes for Gujarat Police worth of Rs.348 crores at Kheda on the second day of his Gujarat visit today

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, on the second day of his Gujarat visit today inaugurated residential and non-residential complexes for Gujarat Police at Kheda at a cost of Rs.348 crores. Many dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Shri Devusinh Chauhan attended the program.

In his address on this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that coming to the birthplace of Sardar Patel, I always get new consciousness and energy, because due to the same Iron Man in the entire map of India, today a vision of a united India has come true in front of us. . At the time of the country’s independence, many people were wondering how this country would be united among more than 600 princely states and if there was no Sardar Sahib, it would not have been possible. He united the whole country. Be it Junagadh, Jodhpur, Hyderabad or Lakshadweep, Sardar Patel did the work of uniting the country.

The Union Home Minister said that the police force across the country is committed for the internal security of the country. The police force of the country has upgraded itself in the face of innumerable new challenges. Those who wanted to break the country hatched many conspiracies with wrong intentions, but with their skill, patriotism, capability and conscientiousness, the police force of the country has done the job of thwarting the attempts of these people. He said that in this endeavour, more than 35000 people of the police force have made their supreme sacrifice. Today, through this program, I want to say to the people of Gujarat that if these 35000 police personnel had not made their supreme sacrifice for the motherland, we would not have been safe. It is impossible to compensate the family of the martyred policeman, but the martyrdom of every martyr soldier will be written in golden letters in the history of the country.

Shri Shah said that many works are being inaugurated today. 57 different buildings have been inaugurated from a single platform at an expenditure of about Rs 348 crore. These include IB office, dog canal, transport department building, wireless workshop, police barracks, police dispensary, court facilities, police station and residential complex. He said that in the last 20 years, from Shri NarendraModiji becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to today Shri Bhupendra Patel ji becoming the Chief Minister in 2022,our government has done the work of providing houses to 31,146 police personnel by spending about Rs 3840 crores. Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi has laid the foundation of development of Gujarat on the basis of Shakti Panchamrit i.e. knowledge power, defense power, water power, public power, energy power.

Shri Amit Shah said that no matter what the festival is, the police personnel take responsibility for the safety of all of us. Be it Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Holi, RathYatra or any other festival, the police force personnel instead of celebrating the festival, stand on the road to handle the law and order situation in the state. Even on the day of the festival, the Gujarat Police personnel work to keep the situation under control while handling the traffic and keeping law and order in mind. On the day of RathYatra, we go to the temple to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and stand in the way but the police personnel do not have any holiday to enjoy the RathYatra. He said that the sacrifice of the police personnel is paramount in comparison to the employees of all the departments, because the employees of all the departments have fixed working hours, but there is no time limit for the police personnel. These people work for 24 hours, their duty is like this. We cannot make any changes in that, but by giving houses to these 31000 jawans, we can ensure that you take care of Gujarat, Gujarat government is sitting to take care of your family. After giving houses to these 31000 thousand families, today I am proud to say that I have also gone to the center from Gujarat itself. Today I am proudly saying that Gujarat ranks first in the whole country in Police Satisfaction Ratio.

he Union Home Minister said that for many years, the previous governments of the opposition parties worked to fight amongst the society, spread communal violence and flout the law and order. The result was that in Gujarat there was a curfew for 200 days out of 365 days at a time. If a man went to work in the morning, there was no guarantee that he would come back in the evening. Banks, businesses, factories were closed for many days and there was economic loss. During the RathYatra, they used to understand that there would be violence. But no one has tried to attack RathYatra after our government came to Gujarat. Our party has started to secure Gujarat under the leadership of Shri NarendraModiji. He said that during his youth he saw that where Porbandar begins, there was a board that law and order is ending and the border of Porbandar is beginning and Porbandar was ruled by smugglers and mafia. Shri Shah said that the work of starting Porbandar Jail for the mafia of Porbandar was done by our present Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi. He had sent such a message that infiltration, smuggling of weapons, counterfeit notes and RDX should be stopped from moving through the borders of Kutch. Today no one can dare to enter even an inch from the border of Kutch. Shri Amit Shah said that despite being a border state, Gujarat has succeeded in establishing peace without appeasement at all. Despite having such a long sea border, such a long border with Pakistan, no one has the courage to disturb the peace of Gujarat. He said that just now the Government of India has started a campaign against Narcotics by connecting the police of all the states together through the Narcotics Control Bureau. Today Gujarat has shown the way to the whole country in the fight against Narcotics. Several units of Gujarat Police like Chetak Commandos, ATS Police, Coastal Police Station, Marine Transport have become a network which has helped to secure Gujarat by stopping the infiltration terrorism, anti-national activities and communal violence in the country.

He said that be it maintaining of communal harmony, various agitations to break law and order, maritime security, changing nature of crime, cyber crime, financial crime, narcotics, smuggling inspite of all this Gujarat Police made a policy of staying two steps ahead of them.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that be it is vaccination to be done in Gujarat, free food to be provided to the poor, infrastructure to be developed, despite the shortage of coal ensuring the electricity supply without cut, be it starting of foreign direct investment in Gujarat and making of Gujarat number one in the industrial sector, the government has taken forward the tradition started by Shri NarendraModiji by making many efforts. Gujarat is number one in the whole country in terms of implementation of all the schemes launched by the Prime Minister and that is why the whole country is watching with surprise the NarendraModi model being implemented under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel.