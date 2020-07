Mumbai: The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ will be out on 6 July, 2020.

Every love story is beautiful, but this one is special as it commemorates life, legacy, and contributions of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and music by A. R. Rahman the story celebrates life with a soulful journey of love. It is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020 nationwide.

