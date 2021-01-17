The Sundar Shardul Show Lits Up India’s Chances On Day-3

By Shrey Siddharth

This day saw a fantastic batting performance at the highest level by India against a fired up Aussie bowling attack. With unknown pitch conditions after rain, opposition bowlers in form and 2 wickets down, the Indian batting was clearly under the pump. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood were hard at the batsmen from the word go. Here are a few highlights from today’s play:-



Middle order getting starts but not capitalizing:

All the top 6 batsman were well set and got good starts, but none of them could build on a big innings. Pujara and Rahane played strokes square of the wicket. Mayank hit Lyon for 6 down the ground along with a couple of delightful drives. But the pace trio stuck to the disciplined line and length outside off stump and eventually got the leading edge to the slip cordon.



Sundar and Shardul bludgeon the Aussie attack:

Momentum shifted completely towards India when Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur started taking on the bowling. Thakur opened his innings with a 6 and reached his maiden 50 with a 6 against Cummins and Lyon respectively. Sundar showed great temperament against the short deliveries and struck the shot of the series with a no-look six over mid wicket against Lyon. They both put up a match-winning 123 run partnership. Shardul and Sundar were dismissed for 67 and 62 respectively.



Hazlewood scalps a fifer:

Hazlewood halted India’s fairytale performance with his swing and bouncers. He finished with 5-57. India were all out for 336, highest runs being 67 by Shardul. Cummins and Start got 2 wickets each and Lyon got 1.



Australia finished with 21-0, with Warner attacking the bowling straight away and remained unbeaten at 20. Harris has scored 1 run. Australia lead by 54 runs. Are Australia going to tear apart the Indian bowling or will the mighty Indians outplay the Aussies? We’ll get the answer tomorrow.

