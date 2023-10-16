The Public Hearing on Sijimali Bauxite Mining was concludes

Bhubaneshwar, 16th October: Sijimali Bauxite Mines, auctioned block by Govt. Of Odisha over an area of 1549.022 Ha with Production capacity 9 Million MT per annum allotted to Vedanta Ltd. On 1st March 2023 after a competitive bidding process.



As per the guidelines of MoEF&CC , Regional Officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board successfully organised the Public Hearing on 16th October 2023 at Trinath Dev High School, Sunger of Kashipur Tehsil , district Rayagada.



Over 600 villagers present in the said meeting, conveyed their support and put forward their grievances. Public Hearing continued over one & half hours & meeting concluded by ADM Rayagada successfully.