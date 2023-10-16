Actress Sonakshi Sinha inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Jajpur

Jajpur, 16th October 2023: The city of Jajpur came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, at the inauguration of the new showroom located at Arjun Complex on Jajpur Road. Making a foray in Jajpur, the all-new showroom features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience. This is the company’s 6th showroom in the state of Odisha.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha said, “It fills me with immense joy to be a part of the grand celebration in Jajpur. I stand here today with great pride, representing Kalyan Jewellers, a brand that has consistently redefined India’s jewellery landscape. The exquisite designs offered by Kalyan Jewellers’ pay a true tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage. This magnificent showroom is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience to the people of this region. I have every confidence that the patrons here will warmly embrace and support Kalyan Jewellers wholeheartedly.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, we are delighted to announce the launch of our new showroom in Jajpur. With this launch, we aim to consistently expand our geographical footprint in the state of Odisha and are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency.”

To commemorate the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion: 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers who shop for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom offers Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. It also feature exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).