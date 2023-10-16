Odisha’s Innovation Shines Bright at Expand North Star 2023: 27 Startups Make Their Mark with Startup Odisha at the Helm

Dubai – Expand North Star, the world’s premier startup extravaganza, made a resounding debut at Dubai Harbour with its most extensive edition to date. Over 1,800 startups hailing from 100 different countries converged to connect, seek funding, and exchange experiences with their global counterparts. As a dynamic parallel event to the monumental GITEX Global, this gathering has firmly established itself as the epicentre of innovation within the thriving tech ecosystem.

A remarkable contingent of 27 startups from Odisha, spanning across diverse sectors such as Healthtech, Legaltech, Edutech, RetailTech, Transportation, and Artificial Intelligence, took centre stage. These innovative companies include Qualysec Technologies, Credore, TransportSimple, MedTel Healthcare, IG Drones, Legodesk, Happiness Under Budget, Confluex Marketing, Twinverse Technology, KAPSSN, Saahaaz, Ambula, Dar Hub, Zeon AI, Smaket, Publiconn, Booking Jini, Todoskills.co, Indian Automobile Doctor, Clino health, Larkai Healthcare, Stembook, Fydo, K One Ventures, EzeRx Health, Agile ICO, Binimise Labs and Fooliyoo Technologies. These startups are not only revolutionizing their respective industries but are also shining a spotlight on the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of Odisha.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, stated, “Expand North Star 2023 is a testament to the remarkable progress and potential of startups in Odisha. These 27 startups, representing various sectors, have demonstrated exceptional innovation, and are positioned to lead the global tech landscape. Startup Odisha is proud to lead this delegation and showcase Odisha’s capabilities on the international stage.”

Dr. Omkar Rai played a prominent role at Expand North Star by participating in a panel discussion titled “Indian Incubators Spark the Next Wave of Unicorns.” This enlightening discussion was skilfully moderated by Feroz Sanaulla, Partner at Arthur D Little, and it revolved around the pivotal role that incubators play in the startup ecosystem.

The panel shed light on the critical functions of incubators in guiding startups towards developing market-fit products. They also emphasized the importance of equipping emerging entrepreneurs with the necessary commercial knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. Dr. Rai and the other panellists shared insights, experiences, and best practices, offering a roadmap for the next generation of unicorn startups. The engaging dialogue not only showcased the contributions of Indian incubators but also provided valuable guidance for startup ecosystems worldwide.

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, the Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Government of India, joined Dr. Omkar Rai during his interaction with Odisha-based startups. He shared valuable insights and expressed his appreciation.

Two Odisha-based startups, Happiness Under Budget Pvt Ltd, a rural-focused B2B distribution platform for retailers, SMEs, and skilled professionals and Darubrahma Automation Robotics Private Limited, specializing in advanced AI drones for the agriculture sector have been shortlisted in the highly competitive Supernova Challenge. This esteemed pitch competition is designed for entrepreneurs with groundbreaking innovations, and this year, they have the opportunity to vie for $200,000 in cash prizes.

The presence and accomplishments of these 27 Odisha startups at Expand North Star 2023 exemplify the state’s commitment to nurturing innovation and fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem. As they engage with the global tech community in Dubai, they are well-positioned to showcase Odisha’s potential as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.