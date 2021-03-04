The new MINI Countryman launched in India

Gurugram. The new MINI Countryman was launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new MINI Countryman will be available in two petrol variants – MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Bookings and test drives are open at all MINI authorised dealers and the MINI Online Shop (shop.mini.in).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors. Its adrenaline pumping engine, elegant interior design features and latest technology blend harmoniously together. The new MINI Countryman guarantees exciting new experiences, whether on a planned holiday or a spontaneous getaway. We are pleased to launch the new MINI Countryman for the first-time with an all-in ‘Absolute Value’ offer for our customers that ensures a comprehensive ownership experience.”

The ex-showroom prices* of the two petrol engine variants are as follows:

MINI Countryman Cooper S : INR 39,50,000

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired : INR 43,40,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI Authorised Dealer.

The new MINI Countryman adds a refreshed look with its inspiring design, new features and technology making it a perfect companion for long journeys or city drives and comes for the first-time with an all-in ‘Absolute Value’ offer. For a fixed EMI, customers can own the versatile new MINI Countryman for a period of 3 or 4 years with a secure and comprehensive ownership package that includes Service Inclusive Plus, Repair Inclusive, MINI Secure, Assured Buy-back Value with MINI 360°, Loyalty / Trade-in offer as well as an attractive 20% discount on MINI Accessories & Lifestyle. The all-in ‘Absolute Value’ offer will be available on both variants of the new MINI Countryman till end of June 2021. Further details on the offer are available at all MINI authorised dealerships.

The new MINI Countryman introduces two new colour options – White Silver and Sage Green, newly designed front and rear bumper, radiator grille, LED headlights and LED Rear Lights now with Union Jack Design. The new 5.5-inch/13.97 cm Multifunction fully Digital Display, new Leather Chester Upholstery in Malt Brown and Satellite Grey with matching colour line, MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver Illuminated interior surface trim, John Cooper Works Aerodynamic kit and 7- Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission are exclusive to the new MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.

The new MINI Countryman will be available in six striking colours including Sage Green (new), White Silver (new), Midnight Black, Chilli Red, Island Blue and British Racing Green.

The new MINI Countryman.

Exterior of the new MINI Countryman expresses the vehicle’s versatility, agility and premium character. Its powerful proportions lend a particularly distinctive presence that combines iconic MINI design language with enhanced functionality. Precise contours on the surface underline the car’s athletic shape and vertical orientation. Contrasting roof, new LED headlight, LED rear lights in Union Jack Design, new radiator grille, new front and rear bumper and 17-inch/43.18 cm Imprint Spoke Wheel in the Cooper S variant add a fresh new look to the already captivating design. The roof-rails in satin-finished aluminium are combined with silver-coloured side sill tops, thereby lending greater visual emphasis to the height of the car. The slightly asymmetrically rounded contour of the LED headlamp together with the radiator grille produces a distinctive front view. The John Cooper Works Aerodynamic kit and 18 inch/ 45.72 cm John Cooper Works Thrill Spoke Wheel in the Cooper S JCW Inspired variant with Runflat tyres add to the overall style quotient of the vehicle.

The exquisite interior style blends modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with practical functionality. The typical MINI cockpit impresses with its clear horizontal structure, stretched lines and generously sized surfaces. The MINI Countryman Cooper S comes with Interior Surface Piano Back with Leatherette Carbon Black upholstery while the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired offers a new trim MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver with options of either Leather Chester Malt Brown or Leather Chester Satellite Grey upholstery. The colour lines seen along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard are now matched with the individual upholstery colours.

The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the car door.

John Cooper Works influence continues in the illuminated cockpit with the JCW Sports Leather Steering Wheel. The car is equipped with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, Panorama Glass Sunroof, MINI Wired Package including MINI Navigation System with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

The MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired introduces a new Multifunction fully Digital Display that offers a clear view of speed, gear, fuel level, mileage, temperature and navigation instructions. The Head-Up Display further helps in keeping eyes on the road without missing essential details such as driving speed and navigation instructions. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 8.8-inch/22.35 cm touchscreen (6.5-inch/16.51cm in the Cooper S variant). The intuitive use is complemented by the controller on the middle console for easy operation of multimedia, phone and car functions. Wireless charging is also offered as standard in this variant.

The electric seat adjustment (with memory function for driver) now offers enhanced head and shoulder space for both the driver and front passenger. The three full-fledged seats at the rear make for ample and comfortable seating for rear passengers. Using the cargo function, boot capacity can be increased from 450 litres to 1,390 litres by folding down the rear backrest with its 40:20:40 split. The new MINI Countryman can be parked at a scenic space and the view can be enjoyed with the unique Picnic Bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two while protecting the clothing with a fender dirt protection flap. Automatic Tailgate combined with Comfort Access System allows the boot to be opened and closed just by waving the foot under the rear fender.

When it comes to power, the new MINI Countryman makes no compromises. It is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the new MINI Countryman high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/141 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.

The new 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in Cooper S and the 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission in Cooper S JCW Inspired offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired features paddles shifters for even sportier driving experience.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.

The new MINI Countryman is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.