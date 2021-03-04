India’s Dominance Continues In Motera On Day-1

By Shrey Siddharth

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera was all set to host the showdown between India and England. England won the toss and decided to bat. England replaced Lawrence and Bess in place of Archer and Broad, whereas, India brought in Siraj in place of Bumrah. Here are the highlights from today’s game:-



Indian bowlers bring their A-game:-



In the first 30 minutes into the game, Axar Patel removed the openers, Sibley and Crawley, for 2 and 9 respectively. Siraj steamed in with his magical inswingers sending English skipper Joe Root and Bairstow back to the pavilion for 5 and 28 respectively. Ashwin picked up 3 crucial wickets with his lethal bowling in the last session. The pitch seemed to have enough bounce and carry. Axar Patel’s dream run in test cricket continued as he finished with 4-68 and England was all-out for 205.



Ben Stokes saves England:-



Despite having a heated argument with Kohli and constant sledging from Siraj, Ben Stokes made sure to control the England innings. Once he was set, he attacked the spinners with his confident footwork and sweep stroke square off the wicket and towards the mid-wicket region. He got trapped on the backfoot and dismissed by Sundar LBW for 55. Dan Lawrence made a significant contribution with 46 before he was out stumped by Pant off Axar’s bowling



Indian innings went off to a shaky start as Anderson got Gill LBW for a duck off the third ball of the innings. But Rohit and Pujara negotiated the remaining overs and remained unbeaten at 8 and 15 respectively. Anderson made a commendable effort and bowled 5 consecutive maiden overs. India finished with 24-1 at the end of the day. Can India continue the same momentum on day 2?