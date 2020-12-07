“The Generation Of Tomorrow” – Signature 24 Productions unveils the theme of their Calendar with Babushaan

Bhubaneswar: Social Media is seen flooded with a short video of Babushaan since morning with the write up – “The Generation Of Tomorrow!”

Signature 24 Productions revealed the theme of its annual calendar with Babushaan today! Babushaan is seen teaching kids and conveying the message “The Generation of Tomorrow!”



Joyeeta Roy, the founder director of the company said that the theme is a social message to each and every individual. “Babushaan loves children and the theme is something with which everyone can relate. Every individual is special and every individual children needs our love, support and care to be the Best Generation of tomorrow. Babushaan will be seen sharing social messages through each of the pages of the calendar.”



Babushaan is a very private person who has often been seen spending time with kids on his birthday through fan posts on social media. “I had a great time shooting with the kids. They are the star of the calendar and am honored to be a part of the photographs with ‘the Generation of Tomorrow’. Even it was a huge pleasure and honor for me to work with Kaustav Saikia Sir.’ Said Babushaan.





The shoot of the calendar took place at in Bhubaneswar recently and is all set to launch in grand way in January 2021 as per sources.



Kaustav Saikia, the celebrity photographer who has been associated with big names and brands like Femina Miss India was all praise about working with babushaan. “It is my second project with the actor, I have been working with celebrities and Babushaan is a person who has touched my heart with his humble behavior and impeccable talent. He is a gem of a person for whom am ready to come back again and again in Odisha to shoot.” He further added that he had a great time shooting in Odisha with the kids and Babushaan and it was shoot was highly different from his regular celebrity shoot.

Related

comments