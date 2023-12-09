The first-ever Khelo India Para Games to begin in New Delhi on 10th December

The first-ever Khelo India Para Games will begin in New Delhi on 10th December. The Para Khelo India games are being organised in New Delhi from 10th December to 17th December.

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in 7 disciplines including para athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting. The events will be held across 3 SAI stadiums – the IG Stadium, Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.

Speaking about Para Khelo India Games Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that the first ever Khelo India Para Games are another step towards creating and fortifying an inclusive society that embraces empathy above all. the week-long Khelo India Para Games at three different venues in New Delhi will help discover a sea of emotions and expose the depth of talent hitherto unknown to the Indian sports lovers at large.

He further said that to see over 1400 para athletes from 32 states and Union Territories congregating in Delhi is simply overwhelming. The presence of athletes from the Services Sports Board will surely give the inaugural Para Games an extra dimension.

Union Minister also added that Khelo India has surely been a game-changer and it has not only taken sports to the masses but inculcated a scientific and modern approach with its many academies and schemes spread across the country.

He also said that the Khelo India Para Games are also in sync with the initiatives the government has taken for divyangs to harness their talent in mainstream life. Initiatives such as providing vocational and educational training, subsidised loans for business, among others have led to both financial but social empowerment. The Khelo India Para Games takes another step towards fortifying these initiatives.