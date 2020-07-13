The ‘Filmy’ Bike For Sushant Singh Rajput And Mukesh Chhabra in ‘Dil Bechara’

Mumbai: Director of ‘Dil Bechara’ Mukesh Chhabra has one more character in his film that he talks about very fondly. It’s the bike with a side car.



Mukesh describes, “Our film actually has this bike, which is Manny’s bike and it has a side car, so we used to keep singing songs from the movie and taking the bike for a spin. The weather in Jamshedpur was so unpredictable, it suddenly used to rain and we loved running out in to the rain like small kids.”

He adds about his friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, “We actually used to always be other’s stress buster. Whenever we used to get an opportunity we used to dance and sing on set.”



Celebrate life with this soulful love story, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

