Odisha govt allows home isolation for asymptotic & mild symptomatic Covid 19 patients with certain health protocols

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt allows home isolation for asymptotic & mild symptomatic Covid 19 patients with compliance to certain health protocols. Facilities will be available in all 114 urban local bodies, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters & block headquarters in the first phase. This is informed by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Municipal corporations, airports, ports, PSU, Central armed police force, Odisha Police, Fire Services, deemed varsities, religious committees, resident welfare associations & any NGO are allowed to create isolation facilities if any of their members test positive said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

80% of cases in #Odisha are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Odisha’s condition is better as compared to the national fatality ratio of 2.66 . The State’s fatality ratio is 0.48 . Odisha’s COVID19 recovery rate is around 64-65% said Chief Secretary.

