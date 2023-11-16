The 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 begins in Chennai tomorrow

New Delhi, 16th November 2023: The 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship will commence on 17th November in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The tournament will see twenty-nine teams, divided into eight pools, vying to make it to the Final on 28th November. Notably, the National Championship will be held at the same venue that saw the Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinch the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 earlier this year.

As we gear up for the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023, our heartfelt best wishes go out to all 29 teams and the extraordinary players gracing this event. In a significant move to nurture the sport at the grassroots, Hockey India has enlisted the… pic.twitter.com/feo6Ss7gy6 — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) November 16, 2023

Pool A will consist of defending Champions Hockey Haryana, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Hockey Gujrat. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Himachal and Assam Hockey are placed in Pool B. Pool C will feature Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Pool D comprises Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Uttarakhand, and Tripura Hockey. Hockey Bengal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur Hockey will battle it out in Pool E. Pool F will see Hockey Jharkhand go up against Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, and Goans Hockey. Pool G is made up of Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Kerala Hockey, and Hockey Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Pool H will feature Delhi Hockey, the Hockey Association of Odisha, Telangana Hockey, and Hockey Arunachal.

Excitement is in the air in Chennai 🏑 A star cast of Hockey players will play in Chennai in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Chennai 2023. 📅 17- 28 November 2023

🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #NationalChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/N2LMSzbSwV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 16, 2023