Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Akshya Tritiya ‘Thala Utha parva’ was performed in all the temples of Lord Shiva, considered as the first ritual performed for Shitalasasthi Yatra in Sambalpur.

Besides, the Shitalasasthi Yatra Committee members accompanied by members of temple committees took out a procession in the evening, in order to select Parents for goddess Parvati, who will offer their daughter to lord Shiva after a divine knot, on the Shitalsasthi festival.