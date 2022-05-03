Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, and H.R.H. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.
Prime Minister emphasized the complemetary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India’s enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.
Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.
The event saw participation of businesess from both countries in areas like:
- Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization
- Energy Independence and Renewable Energy
- Water, Environment and Agriculture
- Infrastructure, Transportation & Services
The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:
Indian Business Delegation:
- Mr Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited
- Mr Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge
- Mr Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited
- Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited
- Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group
- Mr Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- Mr. Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India
- Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms
- Mr Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited
- Mr. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power
- Mr Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
- Mr C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited
- Mr. Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Danish Business Delegation:
- Niels Aage Kjær, Owner, AVK
- Peter Pallishøj, CEO, Baettr
- Cees ´t Hart, CEO, Carlsberg
- Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
- Jukka Pertola, Chairman, COWI & Siemens Wind Power
- Jørgen Mads Clausen, Owner, Danfoss
- Thomas Plenborg, Chairman, DSV
- Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS
- Jens Moberg, Chairman, Grundfos
- Roeland Baan, CEO, Haldor Topsøe
- Lars Petersson, CEO, Hempel
- Niels Smedegaard, Chairman, ISS
- Olivier Fontan, CEO, L M Wind Power Blades
- Jens-Peter Saul, CEO, Ramboll
- Jens Birgersson, CEO, Rockwool
- Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted