Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, and H.R.H. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Prime Minister emphasized the complemetary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India’s enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

The event saw participation of businesess from both countries in areas like:

Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization

Energy Independence and Renewable Energy

Water, Environment and Agriculture

Infrastructure, Transportation & Services

The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:

Indian Business Delegation:

Mr Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited

Mr Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge

Mr Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited

Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited

Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group

Mr Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Mr. Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India

Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms

Mr Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited

Mr. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power

Mr Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

Mr C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited

Mr. Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Danish Business Delegation:

Niels Aage Kjær, Owner, AVK

Peter Pallishøj, CEO, Baettr

Cees ´t Hart, CEO, Carlsberg

Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Jukka Pertola, Chairman, COWI & Siemens Wind Power

Jørgen Mads Clausen, Owner, Danfoss

Thomas Plenborg, Chairman, DSV

Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS

Jens Moberg, Chairman, Grundfos

Roeland Baan, CEO, Haldor Topsøe

Lars Petersson, CEO, Hempel

Niels Smedegaard, Chairman, ISS

Olivier Fontan, CEO, L M Wind Power Blades

Jens-Peter Saul, CEO, Ramboll

Jens Birgersson, CEO, Rockwool

Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted