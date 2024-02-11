“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” Garners Rs 20.02 Crore in Two Days

NEW DELHI: The latest Bollywood offering, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” featuring the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has made an impressive mark at the global box office, collecting a staggering Rs 20.02 crore within just two days of its release.

The production house behind the film, Maddock Films, took to their official social media platform to share the exhilarating news of the movie’s rapid success. With audiences flocking to cinemas to catch the highly anticipated family entertainer, the film’s box office performance has surpassed expectations, signaling a promising trajectory for its theatrical run.

The romantic drama, which promises an engaging narrative coupled with stellar performances, has resonated well with viewers, driving its box office earnings to commendable heights in a short span of time.

Can’t get enough of your love & support on this family entertainer 🥰❤️‍🔥 Book your tickets right away. 🔗 – https://t.co/rIkjcc49Kp#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/v3I1TQY9mT — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 11, 2024

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Maddock Films encouraged moviegoers to continue supporting the film by booking their tickets and experiencing the magic of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” firsthand.

As the film continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and charismatic performances, industry enthusiasts eagerly await to witness its further success at the box office in the days to come.