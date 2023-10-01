Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Daughter, Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni, Welcomes Signature 24 Productions to the South Market with a Grand Entry

Signature 24 Productions, a leading name in the Eastern India Entertainment Industry which takes care of top celebrities and brand associations in eastern india. Signature 24 made a Grand Entry to the South Industry with none other than Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni who is the teen hearthrob of millions in south and is the daughter of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu and Superstar Namrata Shirodkar! Joyeeta Roy, Founder Director of Signature 24 Productions took to her instagram to post about the big assoiciation!



Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny featured Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s first on-screen appearance with her father! In July, Sitara made her grand debut with her first commercial advertisement. That was not it, the commercial was featured in Times Square. She became the first star kid to feature on Times Square and that too at such a young age. The star kid received a hefty pay cheque that she donated to dad Mahesh Babu’s non-profit organization.

Sitara is very popular through her instagram account having a 1.2M followership at the age of just 11years.







Princess Sitara made her first Public Event Appearance in Hyderabad on Saturday accompanied by her mother Superstar Namrata Shirodkar in collaboration with a Fashion Brand to spread Happiness and Smiles to young kids and elderly people. She distributed specially curated clothes to the kids and elderly people which was specially curated by her in association with the Fashion Brand. Signature 24 Productions was managing the artist thus making a Grand entry to the south india entertainment industry.