“Celebrating Knowledge and Creativity: A  Showcase of Innovation and Excellence”

Bhubaneswar: ODM Global School proudly celebrates the educational journey with the very power  of knowledge and creativity. Knowledge Krawl was a vibrant showcase of innovative  ideas, artistic expressions, and intellectual achievements crafted to ignite and  enhance scientific curiosity among young learners.

Our Young talents from Grades 1- 5, brightened their day as they explored inspiring  educational movies, witnessed a captivating journey of Fun with Science, Mad over  Maths, and Relieving our History that stretched their imaginations beyond limits and  encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration. Our senior trailblazers were driven to an  enlightening Workshop by Mr. Raja Mahari on Robotics and Mr Biswanath Patra on  Artificial Intelligence followed by a presentation on Cosmos: Knowing the Space and  Innovation Fest where various grades displayed their projects demonstrating their  creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Young learners extended their  innovations on sustainable solutions with a blend of artistic expressions and scientific  experiments.

The Knowledge Krawl was a resounding success, showcasing our students’ innovative  spirit, creativity, and excellence. “Pursuing knowledge is a never-ending journey, and  the more we learn, the more we realize how little we know”.

