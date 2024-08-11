“Celebrating Knowledge and Creativity: A  Showcase of Innovation and Excellence”

Bhubaneswar: ODM Global School proudly celebrates the educational journey with the very power of knowledge and creativity. Knowledge Krawl was a vibrant showcase of innovative ideas, artistic expressions, and intellectual achievements crafted to ignite and enhance scientific curiosity among young learners.

Our Young talents from Grades 1- 5, brightened their day as they explored inspiring educational movies, witnessed a captivating journey of Fun with Science, Mad over Maths, and Relieving our History that stretched their imaginations beyond limits and encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration. Our senior trailblazers were driven to an enlightening Workshop by Mr. Raja Mahari on Robotics and Mr Biswanath Patra on Artificial Intelligence followed by a presentation on Cosmos: Knowing the Space and Innovation Fest where various grades displayed their projects demonstrating their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Young learners extended their innovations on sustainable solutions with a blend of artistic expressions and scientific experiments.

The Knowledge Krawl was a resounding success, showcasing our students’ innovative spirit, creativity, and excellence. “Pursuing knowledge is a never-ending journey, and the more we learn, the more we realize how little we know”.