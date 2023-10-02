PM Modi leads nation in mega cleanliness drive ahead of Gandhi Jayanti; Around seven lakh events organized across country under Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the nation in Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan by joining mega cleanliness drive. Mr Modi joined the campaign with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya and cleaned the garbage and waste. Mr Modi also interacted with Ankit Baiyanpuriya where he stressed on the need for fitness. In a social media post, the Prime Minister shared a video of his interaction with him during cleanliness activities.

As part of the Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath initiative for cleanliness, people across the country today participated in a mega cleanliness drive on the clarion call of Prime Minister Modi. Mr Modi had appealed to the citizens for one hour of shramdaan for cleanliness drive at 10 AM today to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. In the last Mann ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, urging people to join hands and take out time for a mega cleanliness drive today.

Citizens from all walks of life took part in cleaning activities at public places including market spaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist locations and places of worship across the country. In the national capital, BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders participated in Swachhta Abhiyan. Over six lakh 40 thousand sites were adopted for shramdaan from urban and rural India under this mega cleanliness drive. A large number of Resident Welfare Associations also came forward to volunteer for shramdaan in nearly one lakh residential areas. In this unique initiative, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel, National Disaster Response Force, Central Bureau of Investigation and other depatments also joined hands with civilians to clean various sites.